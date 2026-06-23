Revealed: Chelsea’s huge asking price for Enzo Fernandez - with Jose Mourinho still keen on taking the World Cup-winning Argentine to Real Madrid

The Blues are not prepared to let one of their most valuable assets leave on the cheap, despite the player's apparent interest in a move to the Spanish capital.

After making a record-breaking investment to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are determined to recoup a significant fee if they are to sanction a departure during the summer window.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are prepared to sell Fernandez if a club agrees to meet their £120 million ($158m) price tag. This valuation reflects the Argentine's importance to the squad and his lengthy contract, which currently runs until 2032.

While the figure is staggering, it sets a clear benchmark for Real Madrid if they wish to proceed with a formal bid.



