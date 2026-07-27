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Chelsea 'exploring' shock Danny Welbeck transfer with Xabi Alonso a keen admirer of veteran Brighton striker
Alonso identifies veteran target
In a move that signals a significant shift in their recent recruitment strategy, Chelsea are exploring a shock deal for Welbeck. According to The Athletic, the 35-year-old forward has emerged as a priority for newly-appointed Alonso. The Spaniard is a keen admirer of the veteran, valuing not only his technical ability but also his presence as a leader within the dressing room.
Welbeck is currently entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Amex Stadium, and Brighton are fully aware of the interest originating from west London. The Seagulls would be reluctant to lose such an influential figure, but the lure of a final big move to a traditional "Big Six" club could prove decisive.
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A resurgent season at Brighton
The interest in Welbeck is far from sentimental, as the 35-year-old forward is fresh from the most productive league season of his long career. The England international featured in 37 of Brighton’s 38 Premier League fixtures last term, netting 13 goals in the process.
This level of reliability is exactly what Alonso feels is missing from his current frontline at Stamford Bridge. After years of the BlueCo era focusing on long-term projects and potential, the hierarchy now appears willing to sanction moves for Premier League-proven players to help the squad compete immediately. Alongside Welbeck, Chelsea have also targeted experienced figures such as Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka and ex-Man City defender John Stones to inject immediate maturity into the squad.
A potential return to the elite
Interestingly, Chelsea are not the only European giant to have considered a move for Welbeck recently. The Athletic previously reported that Manchester United explored the possibility of bringing their academy graduate back to Old Trafford at the end of the 2025 summer window. This followed previous interest during Erik ten Hag’s tenure, highlighting just how highly regarded Welbeck remains among top-tier managers.
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Reshaping the Chelsea attack
The pursuit of Welbeck also signals the end of the road for several current Chelsea forwards. The club is reportedly ready to listen to offers for Liam Delap and Emmanuel Emgeha, while youngster Marc Guiu is expected to depart either on a loan basis or permanently to gain minutes elsewhere.
Aston Villa have already expressed a concrete interest in Nicolas Jackson, who represented Senegal at the World Cup earlier this summer. With so much movement expected in the attacking third, Welbeck’s arrival would provide a steady hand during a period of transition. Alonso is determined to build a team that can compete for silverware immediately, and he believes the Brighton man’s veteran presence is the ideal complement to help support and alleviate the goalscoring burden on Joao Pedro, who established himself as one of the Premier League's standout strikers last season.
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