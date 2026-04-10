Getty Images Sport
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez replacement? Blues 'impressed' by €50m-rated Bundesliga star
Chelsea monitor Germany international Stiller
Stiller has emerged as a high-profile target for Chelsea as the Blues look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the summer transfer window. According to BILD, the west London club has been frequently scouting the 25-year-old, most notably during Stuttgart's impressive 4-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen where Stiller dominated the proceedings.
With speculation continuing to surround the long-term future of Fernandez at Stamford Bridge, Stiller is viewed as a player possessing the tactical discipline and passing range required to thrive in the Premier League. The midfielder has seen his stock rise significantly since joining Stuttgart, establishing himself in the German national team setup.
- AFP
Price tag set as Premier League interest intensifies
Stuttgart are well aware of the growing interest in their prize asset and have reportedly placed an internal price tag of approximately €50 million (£43m/$58m) on the playmaker. While the German side would prefer to keep their core squad together, the financial pull of the Premier League could prove difficult to resist.
Chelsea are not the only English club to have registered interest. Manchester United made a late attempt to secure Stiller’s signature during the previous summer window, highlighting the demand for his services. A move to London would likely see Stiller significantly increase his current €4.5m-per-year salary, with potential earnings expected to at least double in England.
Hoeness sends clear message on star player sales
Despite the financial allure of a potential record sale, Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness has been vocal about his desire to keep the squad intact. The club has already suffered the loss of several key performers in recent windows, making the retention of Stiller a sporting priority.
He addressed the situation earlier this winter, stating: "If you want to go into a season as a contender for international competition, you should get to the point, from a sporting perspective, of keeping the best players. For me, VFB hasn't reached the end of its development yet. If I thought that way, I wouldn't have extended my contract in March."
- Getty Images Sport
Stuttgart's summer dilemma and transfer timeline
The timing of any potential deal remains complex due to the upcoming World Cup, which is expected to push major transfer activity into the late stages of the summer window. Furthermore, Stuttgart's final league position and qualification for European competition will play a decisive role in whether Stiller feels he must move to progress his career.