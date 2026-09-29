'Cheating on an industrial scale!' - Ian Wright demands unprecedented punishment as Manchester City found guilty

Wright did not hold back during his ITV punditry when discussing the recent verdict against Manchester City. The Premier League announced on Tuesday that City had been found guilty of serious financial breaches over a nine-season period.

The club allegedly used disguised funding schemes to inflate revenue and reduce costs by more than £900 million. Reacting to the bombshell news, Wright said, "It’s cheating on an industrial scale. It’s quite surreal seeing it written down like that. You can’t mention City without mentioning what’s going on because they were so great. I feel like an unprecedented punishment is required here."