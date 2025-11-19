Cesc Fabregas was left 'fainting' after Antonio Conte training sessions at Chelsea as Como boss praises Napoli counterpart

After departing Chelsea, Fabregas continued his playing career with spells at Monaco and later Como, where he eventually transitioned into management in 2023. Despite being a young coach, he quickly impressed with his clarity of ideas and strong tactical organisation. In his first full season in charge, Fabregas guided Como to a solid 10th-place finish in the 2024-25 Serie A campaign, laying the foundations for a more ambitious project. This season, Como have taken a significant step forward, earning eye-catching results such as a 2-0 victory over Juventus and a hard-fought 0-0 draw against defending champions Napoli. These performances have pushed them to seventh in the table, only four points behind fourth-placed Napoli, keeping their hopes of European qualification very much alive.

Conte, on the other hand, has carved out a distinct managerial journey since leaving Chelsea. He took charge of Inter in 2019, guiding them to a Europa League final in his first season and winning the Scudetto in 2020-21, ending Juventus’ long domestic dominance. In 2024, Conte accepted the challenge at Napoli and immediately delivered their fourth Serie A title, the club’s second in three years. However, this season has been far more complicated. Napoli have struggled for attacking fluency, suffering two defeats in their last five league games and failing to score in three straight matches across all competitions. These issues have placed scrutiny on Conte, who has acknowledged the need for serious discussions with club officials to address the team’s trajectory and avoid repeating the dramatic collapse of the 2023-24 season, when Napoli finished 10th just a year after winning the Scudetto.