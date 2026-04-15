Carlo Ancelotti asks president of Brazil for advice on Neymar World Cup call-up

In a surprising revelation, Brazil's president Lula has confirmed that Ancelotti reached out to him to gauge the public and political appetite for Neymar's return to the Selecao. The 80-year-old head of state detailed the conversation during a live broadcast on his YouTube channel, highlighting the immense pressure surrounding the 34-year-old's potential inclusion.

Lula said: "I had the chance to speak with Ancelotti, and he asked me: 'Do you think Neymar should be called up?' I said: 'Look, Ancelotti, if he’s physically fit, he’s got the football. What I need to know is whether he actually wants it.' If he does, then he has to be professional. He can look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, he can look at [Lionel] Messi, and still go to the national team, because he’s not old yet. But he can’t expect to go just on his name. He has to earn it on the pitch."