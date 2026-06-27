'Fighters with big hearts!' - Vozinha and Cape Verde gunning for Lionel Messi as World Cup's smallest country set up knockout clash with Argentina

Veteran 40-year-old goalkeeper and captain Vozinha expressed immense pride in the squad's achievement ahead of facing the global icon. He highlighted the technical quality and tactical dominance his side displayed during their final group encounter.

Vozinha stated: "None of us dreamed of this, but we know we have quality and, when we got to the World Cup, perhaps many thought we wouldn't win any games. We have a great team and quality players. It's gratifying to have qualified for the next phase and facing Argentina will be very good. It's a dream for any footballer to play against Argentina and Lionel Messi.

"We didn't come here to secure a draw. We always sought to win. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. Saudi Arabia also has a lot of quality and is used to these kinds of matches. We tried everything to score, but we couldn't. Everyone saw that we had more possession, more balls, and more opportunities. We deserve congratulations."