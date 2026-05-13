Callum Wilson insists disallowed goal vs Arsenal should have stood as West Ham star breaks silence on VAR controversy

Despite the anger from the West Ham camp, PGMOL chief Howard Webb has publicly backed the decision to disallow the strike. During an appearance on the Match Officials Mic'd Up show, Webb explained that the contact on the Arsenal goalkeeper was clear and met the threshold for a foul, regardless of the high-pressure circumstances of the match.

Webb was firm in his assessment of the clash between Pablo and the Spaniard, stating that if a goalkeeper is impeded by an opponent grabbing or holding their arms they must be protected. However, Wilson remained unconvinced, pointing out that Leandro Trossard and Gabriel were also involved in physical grappling before the ball reached Raya.

"If you talk about Pablo’s hand on the goalkeeper as an isolated incident, of course it’s a foul," he added. "But if you look at Trossard not even facing the ball, pushing him, Gabriel pulling his shirt, he’s going to have to stop himself from falling somehow. Whether that’s putting his arm out and then trying to hold on to something, which unfortunately was the goalkeeper’s arm. If that was another player and it stops him from jumping up to head the ball it’s not going to get given as a foul. If that’s a foul then Trossard before it is a foul."