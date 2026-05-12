Did VAR get huge Arsenal decision right with disallowed goal? PGMOL chief Howard Webb assesses potentially Premier League title-defining moment at West Ham

Webb has cleared up the controversy surrounding West Ham’s disallowed equaliser in their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, insisting the officials reached the correct conclusion. Callum Wilson thought he had rescued a point for the Hammers in the fifth minute of stoppage time, only for the VAR to intervene for a foul by Pablo on goalkeeper David Raya. Speaking on Match Officials Mic'd Up, Webb stated: "Is it a foul on the goalkeeper? Categorically yes. We've said all season, including in pre-season briefings with the players, that if a goalkeeper is impeded by an opponent grabbing or holding their arms and therefore they can't do their job, they'll be penalised."