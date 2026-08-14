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Bukayo Saka told ‘so important’ quality he must offer Arsenal in 2026-27 - with fellow title winner backing home-grown hero to rediscover ‘best form’
Saka's output has dipped from the 20-goal mark
Saka has broken double figures through five successive campaigns, which highlights a certain level of consistency, but knows that he is capable of contributing significantly on that front. He reached the 20-goal mark back in 2023-24.
The Hale End academy graduate appeared to be well on course to cement a standing among the global elite at that stage. He is, however, seeing the likes of Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise and Vinicius Junior set remarkable standards when it comes to wing wizards.
Unfortunate injuries have done Saka’s cause few favours, sitting out 40 games for club and country over the last two seasons, with his World Cup campaign in the summer of 2026 being impacted by fitness issues.
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Will Saka rediscover his best form in 2026-27?
He is hoping to be firing on all cylinders when domestic action resumes, with former Gunners striker Smith - speaking in association with BestBettingSites.co.uk - telling GOAL when asked if Saka can rediscover his spark: “I don't think there's any reason why he shouldn't return to his best form.
“Injuries just can rob you of rhythm and confidence. But if he gets a good period clear of injury now and he can have a good run of games, you'd expect him to come back up to the levels that he was at. No reason why he shouldn't.”
Gyokeres preparing for second season at Arsenal
Arsenal need Saka to chip in, as they spread end product around, with no additions in the striking department being made as Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres prepares to enter his second season at Emirates Stadium - having hit 21 goals across all competitions last term.
First Division title winner Smith added: “It is so important that Saka can add more goals to the side. Certainly, as well as playing well and creating goals, which he's very good at.
“Gyokeres, I wondered what was going to happen with him this summer. Something still might happen, but it's his second season and he got into the 20s for goals in the first, all in. So that's no mean feat. Maybe he'll step up.
“I don't think he's going to become a different footballer, a more sophisticated footballer. He is what he is. But maybe his team-mates know a bit more about him now and can service him better. So yeah, keep our eye on that one. But we obviously need a functioning goal scoring centre-forward.”
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Transfer talk: Gunners linked with Alvarez & Barcola
Arsenal have been heavily linked with World Cup winner Julian Alavarez, with the Argentina international ex-Manchester City star now on the books of Atletico Madrid. No deal has been done there.
There has also been talk of Mikel Arteta making a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola - following shock links to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius - and it could be that Saka has somebody new to share goal-scoring responsibility from the flanks with before the next transfer deadline passes on September 1.
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