Bukayo Saka documentary set for release as Arsenal star tells his story amid incredible Premier League-winning campaign

The heart of the upcoming release revolves around the extensive personal network that has guided Saka through his highest peaks and lowest moments. While he boasts a trophy cabinet, including an FA Cup from 2020 and two English Super Cup triumphs, he has also faced severe adversity.

Following the barrage of online abuse he received after missing a crucial penalty under the Wembley arch at Euro 2020, Gunners legend Henry was among the first to offer his unwavering support.

Reflecting on the project, Saka explained: “This film has given me the chance to tell my story in a way I never have before. People see the goals and the matches, but they don’t see what it takes behind the scenes, and part of that is my support system, the WhatsApp messages from the people who were there long before any of this who have believed in me every step of the way.”