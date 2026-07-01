Revealed: The brutal way Vitor Pereira found out about Nottingham Forest sacking just two minutes before termination clause expired

In a development that highlights the unforgiving nature of Evangelos Marinakis' leadership, Pereira’s tenure at Nottingham Forest has come to a sudden and brutal end. TalkSPORThas emerged detailing the clinical manner of his departure, with the decision according to the outlet communicated just two minutes before a specific termination clause in his contract was set to expire at midnight, which would have made his removal significantly more expensive for the club. Instead of receiving a phone call from one of head honchos, the notification came to Pereira in an email at 11.58pm.

The 57-year-old had only been in the job since February, but the Forest hierarchy decided to act before the start of pre-season training. The move comes as a shock to many, especially considering that the club had expressed an interest in extending Pereira's contract earlier this summer. The report adds that he had been planning on Forest's pre-season preparations and was caught by surprise by the club's decision.