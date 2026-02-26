Getty
Bruno Fernandes is NOT a Man Utd legend! 'Unbelievable' Red Devils captain told the one thing he's missing to seal Old Trafford legacy
Fernandes' Man Utd record makes for impressive reading
Fernandes has revealed that United were open to selling him during the summer of 2025, with interest from the Saudi Pro League being shown. He felt “hurt” after learning that offers were being listened to, but no deal was done.
Another productive campaign has been enjoyed in 2025-26, with six goals and 12 assists being recorded, and the history books have been rewritten at Old Trafford. Fernandes has teed up more efforts for grateful team-mates than United great Paul Scholes managed in the Premier League.
Fernandes has scored more goals from the penalty spot than all-time leading marksman Wayne Rooney achieved, and has surged beyond 300 appearances for the club across all competitions - having joined from Sporting in January 2020.
Will Fernandes be remembered as a Man Utd legend?
Questions have been asked on a regular basis of where United would be without Fernandes, given his importance to the collective cause over a six-year spell, but he has only helped them to two major trophies - League Cup glory in 2023 and an FA Cup triumph in 2024.
The very best to have passed through the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ boast CVs that are considerably more glittering than that, which may ultimately work against Fernandes when it comes to earning a standing among the immortals.
Quizzed on whether Fernandes will be remembered as a United legend, ex-Red Devils winger Sharpe - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “I think he will always be remembered as a great player at United. The winning trophies bit is the bit that has been missing.
“If you start picking an all-time Man United XI, would he get in it because he hasn’t won much? But the goals he has created, the goals he’s scored and the games he has won on his own have been incalculable. An unbelievable player for the club, but just lacking in the number of trophies.”
Can Man Utd afford to part with captain Fernandes?
Fernandes is expected to generate transfer talk again this summer, with his contract - that includes the option for a 12-month extension - set to expire in 2027. United may open themselves up to offers for a player that will turn 32 in September.
Ex-Red Devils defender Wes Brown told GOAL recently when asked if United can afford to part with Fernandes: “Regardless of what happens with Bruno, I know that he would really love to stay. At the same time, if stupid offers get brought in, what can you do?
“He’s getting to that age now where he still wants to be part of it, but you can’t just dismiss everything because that’s not how the world works. I don’t think anyone would take it too personally if that did happen. He’s done everything he can to try and help the team.
“At some point it will come to that crunch if someone comes in - probably talking Saudi with that money. If that happens again, whatever happens you can’t blame Bruno. You have to accept that he did right by what he needed to do and then move on again.”
Will Fernandes stay for Champions League football?
Champions League qualification could help to convince Fernandes that he should remain in his current surroundings for at least another year, with United back in the hunt for a top-four finish under the guidance of interim head coach Michael Carrick.
Fernandes has been leading from the front in his role as skipper during a six-game unbeaten run that has delivered five victories. Once the end of another domestic campaign has been reached, the Portugal international will be heading off - alongside former Old Trafford team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo - on 2026 World Cup duty in North America.
