Is Bruno Fernandes a Man Utd great? Steven Gerrard forms part of discussion regarding Red Devils captain & his standing at Old Trafford

Opportunities to head down that path have already been presented, with Fernandes revealing in the not too distant past that United were open to the idea of sanctioning a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Said interest was ultimately shunned, allowing the classy playmaker to move beyond 300 appearances for the Red Devils, but he does have less than 12 months remaining on a lucrative contract at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Extension talks are said to have been held, with United now understandably keen to retain the services of a man that collected FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season honours in 2025-26.

Fernandes made history last season when posting 21 assists in English top-flight competition, and has moved beyond 100 total goals of his own for the team that snapped him up from Sporting in January 2020.

The Portugal international has been a model of consistency for United, taking the captain’s armband and being named the club’s Player of the Year on five occasions. He has taken in FA Cup and Carabao victories, while gracing a couple of Europa League finals.