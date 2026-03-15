Bruno Fernandes beats David Beckham assist record with latest heroics for Man Utd in crucial win over Aston Villa

Looking at the broader context of the 2025-26 campaign, the midfielder has been the primary source of inspiration for the Red Devils. Before this game, he had already accumulated 14 assists and seven goals in the league. Adding his contributions from the Villa win, his total stands at 16 assists and seven goals in 27 matches. Even a hamstring injury in December, which sidelined him for three games, could not slow his momentum. His current form places him ahead of figures like Nani, who recorded 14 assists in 2010-11, and Antonio Valencia, who managed 13.