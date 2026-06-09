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Brighton star Carlos Baleba 'speaking to Man Utd players about possible transfer'
Midfielder holds talks with United stars
Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has discussed the possibility of joining Manchester United with some of the club’s players. The 22-year-old, who has been tracked by United for over a year, spoke to Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha after their 3-0 victory at the Amex on the final day of the season.
According to The Sun, Baleba made a beeline for unused substitute Cunha after the final whistle and the pair spoke at length by the tunnel. Cunha has been supportive of Baleba in the past, having played against him twice for Wolves.
The Cameroon international later caught the attention of United left back Patrick Dorgu while he spoke to journalists in the mixed zone, though Dorgu remained coy when suddenly asked whether United should sign Baleba.
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Strong connections at Old Trafford
The links between Baleba and the current United squad run deep, which could prove pivotal in any upcoming negotiations.
Baleba is a former team-mate of United defender Leny Yoro from the pair’s time at Lille. He is also close with fellow Cameroonian Mbeumo, while compatriot Andre Onana encouraged Baleba to pursue a move to United last year before his loan switch to Trabzonspor.
Onana and Mbeumo are both scheduled to report for pre-season training at United next month as Cameroon failed to qualify for the World Cup. These existing relationships within the dressing room suggest that the Brighton man would have a smooth transition should the Red Devils finally follow through on their long-standing interest.
Distractions and coaching concerns
United enquired about Baleba in August but had no realistic chance of signing the defensive midfielder as they prioritised sharpening their attack at the time. However, the speculation seemed to take a toll on the player's performances on the South Coast. Baleba appeared distracted by United’s interest and he was substituted at half-time in three of Brighton’s first seven games.
Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler started Baleba 23 times in the Premier League - eight fewer than in the previous season - and Baleba completed 90 minutes on only four occasions. After Baleba’s struggling start to the season, Hurzeler conceded “there might be some noises in his head”, a reference to United’s contact.
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A difficult campaign for the Brighton man
It has not been a straightforward season for the midfielder under Hurzeler's leadership. The manager dropped Baleba for the visit of United last month, claiming he had “struggled” in the defeat to Leeds United the previous week and felt “quite tired”. It was a disappointing end to a campaign that had promised much for the former Lille starlet.
Baleba’s experience against United this term was similarly tough; he was booked and lasted 59 minutes in Brighton’s 4-2 defeat at Old Trafford in October, being substituted with the Seagulls 3-0 down. Despite those struggles, United’s interest remains firm as they look to bolster their midfield options for the upcoming season following a domestic double against the Seagulls.