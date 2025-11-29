Brighton issue apology after insensitive use of Japanese WWII soldier's image held up by Kaoru Mitoma sparks enormous backlash on Chinese social media

Brighton face a significant PR crisis after a social media post featuring Kaoru Mitoma and an academy player went viral. In the picture, both players can be seen holding up FC26 Ultimate Team cards that depicted a member of the Japanese Imperial Army.

The member of the fascist establishment appears to be Lieutenant Hiroo Onoda, who served in the army between 1942 and 1974. Onoda had been declared dead by the Japanese government in 1959 but instead had retreated into the jungle in the Philippines following the end of the Second World War, refusing to his country's surrender and that the confict was over.

Onoda actually died due to heart failure following a bout of pneumonia in 2014 at the age of 91. The post from Brighton went viral on Chinese social media website Weibo after it was shared by an account with over 10 million followers.

The Japanese Imperial Army, an aggressor in the Pacific region among the Axis powers, committed numerous atrocities in China and elsewhere during the war, which is why the post had the reaction it did.