'He was crying and so was I' - Raphinha's wife reveals heartbreaking call with Brazil star after World Cup injury blow

Speaking to Domingao com Huck, Belloli revealed how difficult the situation was for both her and her husband after the injury occurred. Belloli also explained how the couple found strength after the initial shock as they discussed the road ahead.

"Honestly, it was one of the first times I was speechless. He was crying, and so was I," she said. "We spoke on the phone; the next day he underwent medical tests and came home for a while, where we were able to talk about the situation.

"Now he’s doing well, strong and sure of his purpose. That’s what matters: maintaining the right mindset and believing that better days are coming."