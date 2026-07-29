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Bournemouth reject TWO Eli Junior Kroupi bids from Barcelona despite French striker being 'thrilled' by La Liga champions' transfer interest
Barca see double Kroupi rejection
Barcelona have seen two opening bids for Bournemouth's rising star Eli Junior Kroupi rejected, as sporting director Deco looks to secure a secondary target behind Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. The French forward, who only recently joined the Premier League side after exploding onto the scene with Lorient, has quickly become a primary focus for manager Hansi Flick, who is said to be "enthusiastic" about the 20-year-old’s specific technical profile and raw explosive potential.
Despite the lure of the Camp Nou, Bournemouth have stood firm against the initial approaches from the Spanish giants. According to L'Equipe, the Cherries have turned down two separate offers, both of which are understood to be valued below the €100 million mark.
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Striker 'thrilled' by Blaugrana interest
The interest from Catalonia has certainly turned the player's head, with Kroupi said to be 'thrilled' at the prospect of joining the reigning La Liga champions. Barcelona's pursuit comes as little surprise after the forward, who just turned 20, enjoyed a historic campaign, shattering the record for the most goals by a teenager in a debut Premier League season with a 13-goal haul.
A childhood photo of the forward wearing a vibrant Barcelona away kit from the 2012-13 season has recently gone viral, adding fuel to the fire regarding his long-standing affinity for the club. Having informed his representatives of his desire to push for a move, Kroupi is hoping that a middle ground can be found between the two clubs.
Alvarez remains the primary target
While Kroupi is the active plan B, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is still personally involved in the pursuit of Alvarez. The Argentine forward, who has been treading a rocky path at Atletico Madrid, remains Flick’s absolute priority. The friction between the two Spanish clubs has intensified following the striker's public transfer demand.
Despite these comments, Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has remained stubborn, maintaining that the club will not be bullied into a sale. Barcelona’s most recent offer in the region of €100 million was not enough to convince the Colchoneros to part with their prized asset.
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Filling the void in Catalonia
The urgency to sign a top-tier striker is paramount for Barcelona after a summer of upheaval in their forward line. The departure of Robert Lewandowski to the Chicago Fire has left a massive hole in the team's goal-scoring output, while Ferran Torres is also being heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Ultimately, the battle for the future of the Blaugrana attack will be decided in the boardroom over the coming weeks. Whether it is a record-breaking move for Alvarez or a push for the prodigious talent of Kroupi, Barcelona are determined to land their man.
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