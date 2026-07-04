Bournemouth agree £26m deal to sign Alvaro Rodriguez as Real Madrid pocket healthy sum from transfer

Bournemouth have agreed an initial £21.4 million deal with Elche for striker Rodriguez, with the fee potentially rising to £25.7m through add-ons, as per BBC. The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive La Liga campaign last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 34 appearances.

Rodriguez is expected to undergo a medical on Monday before signing a contract until June 2031. The Cherries view him as a key addition to strengthen their attack after their record Premier League finish.







