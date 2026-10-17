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1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Union Berlin: Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck stand tall in frustrating stalemate

Player ratings
W. Anton
N. Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
Union Berlin
Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund were held to a goalless draw by Union Berlin in a match defined by defensive rigidity and a lack of final-third inspiration. While the defence was marshalled superbly, the attacking stars struggled to break down a resolute home side.

The visit to the Alte Försterei resulted in a tactical stalemate as Niko Kovac’s men were met by a highly disciplined defensive block. Despite boasting 62.6% of the ball and attempting 570 passes, Dortmund struggled to convert their territorial dominance into high-quality opportunities. The match began with a moment of high drama when Ethan Nwaneri was mistakenly shown a red card just seconds in, only for the decision to be immediately downgraded to a yellow.

The underlying metrics tell the story of two defences largely in control. Dortmund managed only two shots on target throughout the ninety minutes, reflecting a lack of cohesion between the midfield and the attacking line. Ultimately, both sides lacked the creative spark required to break the deadlock in a physical encounter that saw six yellow cards distributed.

  • 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gregor Kobel - 6.5/10

    A relatively quiet afternoon for the Swiss stopper, who did not have a single save to make as the hosts failed to hit the target. Kobel remained alert to sweep up behind his high line and distributed effectively under pressure.

    Joane Gadou - 8/10

    The youngster looked highly composed in the backline, contributing heavily to the dominant passing statistics. Gadou showed excellent recovery speed and repeatedly stopped counter-attacks.

    Waldemar Anton - 8/10

    Despite being booked early in the 7th minute, Anton was arguably the best player on the pitch. He remained extremely aggressive in the duel, was almost impossible to beat, and played a decisive role in spells of attacking pressure.

    Nico Schlotterbeck - 8/10

    The captain was imperious in the air and led the team's ball progression from the back. Schlotterbeck consistently drove forward, setting up the first genuine shot of the game shortly before the break.

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-UNION BERLIN-DORTMUNDAFP

    Midfield

    Jobe Bellingham - 6.5/10

    A quiet performance in the engine room. Bellingham covered ground and was solid without the ball, but lacked the final killer pass and significant attacking contribution.

    Daniel Svensson - 6.5/10

    Operating as a wing-back, Svensson was heavily involved but struggled to find his attackers with consistency. He was diligent in his tracking back but restrained in the final third.

    Felix Nmecha - 6.5/10

    Nmecha provided a physical presence in the middle but was often too safe with his passing. While he helped control possession, he failed to consistently drive into the spaces left by the narrow defensive block.

    Julian Ryerson - 7.5/10

    The former Union Berlin man was industrious on the flank. Ryerson struggled occasionally in attacking one-on-ones, but provided a dangerous cross early in the second half that created the team's best chance.

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-UNION BERLIN-DORTMUNDAFP

    Attack

    Maximilian Beier - 5/10

    A frustrating outing for the German international. Beier struggled to find space between the lines, failed to connect properly with a great chance, and was substituted in the 62nd minute.

    Ethan Nwaneri - 6/10

    After the initial shock of the rescinded red card in the first minute, Nwaneri went missing for stretches. However, he posed the greatest goal threat, narrowly missing the target after a fine solo run before coming off.

    Serhou Guirassy - 6/10

    Isolated for long periods, Guirassy was forced to drop deep to hold up the ball. He received a yellow card in the 14th minute and had a promising shot blocked late on.

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  • 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Fábio Silva - 6/10

    Came on in the 62nd minute to provide a different dimension. Silva created a decent chance for the attack but lacked overall substance.

    Konstantinos Karetsas - N/A

    Introduced in the 62nd minute but his impact was cut short by an ankle injury just eight minutes later.

    Mathis Albert - 5/10

    Replaced the injured Karetsas in the 70th minute. Albert inadvertently blocked a promising shot from teammate Serhou Guirassy, but almost scored in bizarre fashion near the end.

    Niko Kovac - 6/10

    Kovac set his team up to dominate possession, which they did successfully. However, his tactical system failed to solve the problem of the low block, and his substitutions were hampered by an untimely injury.

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