'I like bomb squad!' - Thomas Tuchel approves name for Jude Bellingham and Co after England's substitutes help secure Serbia win

Speaking after the win, Tuchel was asked about the South African rugby team’s "bomb squad" nickname for their substitutes and whether England might adopt something similar. He admitted he approved of the idea, saying: "I have not named it in a different way but I kind of like it. I like bomb squad a bit more than finisher."

Tuchel explained the tactical reasoning behind this mindset, emphasising that modern football requires a full squad to win at the highest level. He said: "That’s the nature of this game. The possibility that we go to Albania (on Sunday) and start with 11 and finish with the same 11 goes to zero, and even more so in a tournament. This is not about building a starting 11, it’s about building a team."

He then praised the attitude within the England camp, highlighting the need for humility and togetherness. Tuchel added: "They’re all big players in their club, they’re all used to playing, they’re all disappointed. Everyone. This is normal. But they buy into this idea of building a team and this is what we want, this is what we need. There is no other way around it.

"Only if we’re a strong group who can put the ego behind (them), who can put the disappointment behind, and then contribute and give the coach a headache what to do in the next match, that’s the only way. I like it because it’s natural for this team. The atmosphere after the matches, during the matches is the right energy and I think everyone is treating everyone with respect. The ones on the pitch know that they can rely on everyone who comes from the bench to finish the game. You could see the impact today, and it has to stay like this. We just need everybody fully involved, especially mentally to accept the decision of the match day and then to continue."

