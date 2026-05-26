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World Cup 2026 Toronto Tickets Guide: BMO Field schedule, ticket prices and Canada fixture information

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If you are planning to visit BMO Field for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, here's everything you need to know

Toronto’s BMO Field is one of the 12 selected venues and will host six matches, including both group stage and knockout games, as well as the opening match for the home side, Canada.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada, with a total of 48 teams participating in the month-long tournament.

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BMO Field has long served as the home of Toronto FC in Major League Soccer and the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League. The year 2026 marks a new chapter in the stadium’s history. Although the venue currently seats close to 30,000 spectators, MLSE is committed to upgrades and temporary seating to accommodate World Cup matches.

If you are planning to attend the tournament, this guide brings you all the essential information you need before making your trip to BMO Field.

READ MORE: The most expensive World Cup 2026 tickets ranked: World Cup Final, Argentina tickets and VIP packages compared

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEXICO-CLOCK-COUNTDOWNAFP

    Which World Cup 2026 games are at BMO Field?

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Fri Jun 12Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (3pm ET)Toronto Stadium (Toronto)Tickets
    Wed Jun 17Ghana vs. Panama (7pm ET)Toronto Stadium (Toronto)Tickets
    Sat Jun 20Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire (4pm ET)Toronto Stadium (Toronto)Tickets
    Tue Jun 23Panama vs. Croatia (7pm ET)Toronto Stadium (Toronto)Tickets
    Fri Jun 26Senegal vs. Iraq (3pm ET)Toronto Stadium (Toronto)Tickets
    Thu Jul 2Round of 32 (7pm ET)Toronto Stadium (Toronto)Tickets

    BMO Field will host a total of six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes five group stage games, and a Round of 32 knockout match.

  • How to buy Toronto World Cup Tickets at BMO Field?

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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    BMO Field overview

    Capacity28,180
    Year opened2010
    Tenant(s)Toronto Argonauts (CFL), Toronto FC (MLS)
    Address170 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada
    TicketsTickets

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    History of BMO Field

    BMO Field opened in 2007, built on the site of the Old Exhibition Stadium as an improvement for the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup and to serve as the home ground of Toronto FC in Major League Soccer. In 2016, the Toronto Argonauts moved to the stadium after it was configured to host both soccer and Canadian football matches.

    The venue initially had a capacity of just over 20,000 but has undergone several renovations throughout its short history. It now seats around 30,000, with ongoing upgrades aimed at expanding capacity to 45,000 for the 2026 World Cup.

    In addition to hosting Toronto FC home games, BMO Field has staged MLS Cup finals in 2010, 2016 and 2017.

    In 2026, the stadium will host five group stage matches, including Canada’s opening game, as well as a Round of 16 clash.

  • Charlotte FC v Toronto FCGetty Images Sport

    Which teams play at BMO Field

    BMO Field has been the home of Toronto FC in Major League Soccer since its opening in 2007 and became the home of the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League in 2016.
    TeamLeage
    Toronto ArgonautsCFL
    Toronto FCMLS
  • Orlando City SC v Toronto FCGetty Images Sport

    How to get to BMO Field

    How to get to BMO Field  by public transport

    The most recommended public transit option to reach BMO Field is GO Transit.Exhibition GO Station, located next to Exhibition Place, is only a short 2–5 minute walk from the stadium and connects directly to Union Station on the Lakeshore GO line.

    Apart from GO Transit, TTC streetcars and buses also serve stations close to the stadium. The 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst streetcar routes both stop within walking distance of BMO Field.

    How to get to BMO Field by car

    Fans traveling to the stadium by car often use the Gardiner Expressway or Lake Shore Boulevard and then follow signs to BMO Field. Parking is available around the stadium, but expect heavy congestion and higher-than-usual traffic on event days.

  • Guided tours for BMO Field

    Unfortunately, there is no mention of an official guided tour of BMO Field on its website. However, the stadium does occasionally open for special guided tours that offer a behind-the-scenes experience for visiting fans.

    It is recommended to book tickets only through trusted third-party operators for such tours. For the latest updates, visit the official pages of BMO Field and Toronto FC.

  • Places to eat and drink near BMO Field

    Inside the stadium, BMO Field offers concession stands serving snacks and beverages. Around the venue, there are plenty of great options to relax and enjoy a meal, especially if you are traveling with a group.

    Liberty Village, Mildred’s Temple Kitchen, and the many bars and restaurants along King West are excellent choices for pre- or post-game hangouts. For up-to-date information and reservations on event days, check platforms like OpenTable or TripAdvisor.