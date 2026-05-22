Biggest regrets? Michael Owen picks two tournaments England’s ‘Golden Generation’ of David Beckham & Co should have won

Having never been able to turn potential into some more tangible, which of the aforementioned heartbreaking events left Owen most disillusioned and cursing the fact that a winners’ medal was not secured?

Reacting to that question, the man himself - who is UK ambassador for the online casino comparison site Casino.org - told GOAL: “Oh God! Well, I played in five major tournaments. The one that I always think we had our best team - but I don't lie awake thinking, ‘Oh, we should have won it’ - 2002 in Japan, we got beat by the eventual champions, but that was a very, very good team.

“We basically needed to beat one team. On the other side of the draw, you had Germany, who we had just beaten 5-1. You had Turkey and South Korea and it opened up on the other side. But we had Brazil on our side, which was the nightmare. I do almost think we were one game there away from winning it.

“98, everything that could go wrong went wrong. We had a red card, we lost on penalties, we had a perfectly good goal disallowed against Argentina. We really should have gone through that. Who knows how far we would have gone in 98.

“2006, I got injured halfway through and no real strong view. Even Portugal, when we played in Portugal, we should have beaten Portugal. Wazza [Rooney] got injured after 15 minutes or whatever. We were 1-0 up. That could have been Greece in the final. That was another one.

“I'd say probably Portugal and Japan, they were the two tournaments that I really think we could have won.”