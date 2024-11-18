Andriy Shevchenko, Francesco Totti and the 25 best Serie A players of the 21st century so far - ranked

GOAL counts down the finest players to have graced Italy's top flight since 2000, based on talent, trophies, longevity and impact

It's become a cliche at this stage but, in Italy, football really is like a religion. It provokes a level of hysteria and adoration that is both thrilling and terrifying, with fanatics to be found in every single walk of life - which sometimes even results in politicians attacking one another over contested calls and stolen Scudetti.

Fair to say, then, that when it comes to romance, controversy and quality, Serie A has always been in a league of its own. It's had its ups and downs over the past 25 years, going from the centre of the footballing universe to an alleged retirement home for ageing superstars, but has enjoyed such a remarkable renaissance over the past few seasons that it's now second only to the Premier League in UEFA's official rankings.

Throughout it all, Italy has never failed to attract some of the game's biggest names - but who are the best players to have graced Serie A since the turn of the century? GOAL lists its top 25 below, based on talent, trophies, longevity and impact...