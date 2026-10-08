AFP
'Treated like mere props' - Benin allegedly denied jerseys, photos and revenue share following Argentina match
Visitors endure cold post-match reception
Benin's national team camp was reportedly left dismayed by their treatment following an international friendly against Argentina at the Estadio Monumental. The emotionally charged fixture in Buenos Aires served as a grand stage for the hosts to celebrate Messi's storied international career. Yet once the final whistle blew, Gernot Rohr's side found themselves completely shut out, denied any opportunity to mingle with their illustrious opponents.
- AFP
Journalist exposes widespread logistical restrictions
Behind-the-scenes tensions were brought to light by investigative journalist Romain Molina on his official X account.
Outlining a series of severe constraints imposed on the visiting camp by the host federation and event organisers, Molina wrote: "The 'respect' from the Argentine Federation (and the players) toward Benin: no bonuses, not a single centime returned from the generated revenue, no jerseys exchanged, not one photo, and banned from entering the Argentine corridor!
"Everything goes to do business on the backs of those treated like mere props."
Controversy compounds prior travel dissatisfaction
The post-match snub only added to growing anger in the visiting camp, following earlier complaints over poor travel and hotel arrangements in Buenos Aires. Reports suggest the African side were also refused any financial compensation from the sold-out showcase, leaving players and staff deeply aggrieved by the entire operation. It made for a bitter conclusion to an exhibition that had been billed as a celebration of football, with the hosts dominating on the pitch to claim a routine 3-0 victory.
- AFP
African side refocus competitive objectives
Having endured a disheartening trip across the Atlantic, Rohr must quickly lift his squad ahead of upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Benin's technical staff will need to address major defensive lapses after conceding three unanswered second-half goals against the Albiceleste. Securing positive results in their return to competitive continental action offers the Cheetahs an immediate chance to rebuild morale and move past the off-pitch turmoil.
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