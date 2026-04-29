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Benfica star hoping 'formidable' Jose Mourinho snubs Real Madrid return
Benfica star desperate for Mourinho stay
Rios has been revitalised under the veteran coach's tutelage and believes his departure would be a significant blow to the Portuguese giants' ambitions. The midfielder's public plea highlights the impact the 63-year-old has had since returning to the club where he first made his mark decades ago.
Asked if he sees Mourinho returning to Madrid this summer, Rios told Diario As: "I don't know, to be honest. As far as I'm concerned, I hope not. I hope he stays with me. Every day I learn something new from him. He's got a formidable character and motivates you like no one else. His career is incredible; he's been at it for years and has won everything. You never see him lose his drive. It's still as strong as ever. That motivates me as a player to want more."
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Perez driving pursuit of former boss
Despite the affection from his current squad, the lure of Madrid remains a constant shadow over Mourinho’s tenure at the Estadio da Luz. Reports suggest that Perez is driving the pursuit of his former manager to restore stability to a side that has struggled under the guidance of Alvaro Arbeloa. The Spaniard took the reins in January following the departure of Xabi Alonso, but a dip in form has left the hierarchy searching for an elite figure to take the team into next season. While other names like Mauricio Pochettino and Lionel Scaloni have been mentioned in the halls of the Bernabeu, the emotional and tactical weight of a Mourinho return continues to dominate the headlines in both Spain and Portugal.
Mourinho breaks silence on future
The man himself has remained characteristically coy when faced with questions regarding his future, though he has recently dropped hints about his short-term objectives. He currently has a contract with Benfica that runs until June 2027.
Addressing his immediate goals, Mourinho recently stated: "My next target is to bring Benfica back to the Champions League." This focus on continental qualification suggests he is still invested in the Lisbon project, even as Perez weighs up a formal approach. However, the manager also admitted previously that "when the season ends, we'll have 10 days to decide whether to continue or part ways," leaving the door firmly ajar for a potential summer exit.
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A legacy already written in Madrid
The links to the Bernabeu are unsurprising given Mourinho’s history with the Spanish giants. During his original three-year tenure between 2010 and 2013, he famously broke Barcelona’s dominance to guide Madrid to a La Liga title with a record 100 points, as well as lifting the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup. If Perez does come calling, the lure of the Bernabeu might be hard to resist, but the voices from within the Benfica squad are making it clear that they are not ready to say goodbye to their leader just yet.