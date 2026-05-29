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‘On the beach’ - Miami braced for Scotland invasion after Lionel Messi mania as Tartan Army are backed to witness history at 2026 World Cup
Messi the biggest draw in MLS after heading to Miami
Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi bid farewell to European football, following memorable stints at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, in the summer of 2023. He joined forces with Manchester United legend Sir David Beckham at Inter Miami and brought several high-profile friends along with him for the ride.
The most decorated player of all-time - who has savoured MVP and MLS Cup successes in South Florida - has become the biggest draw in U.S. soccer. His mass appeal rivals that boasted by any of the household names that illuminate NFL, NBA and MLB competition.
Fans, including many A-list celebrities, flock to catch a glimpse of Messi in action whenever he is in town. Miami has benefitted considerably from the South American's presence, but they are about to take in an altogether different kind of footballing experience.
Scotland supporters are preparing to cross the Atlantic and soak up some rays, while taking in some live sporting action, and promise to make the locals - along with fellow fans from every corner of the globe - very much aware of their presence.
- Booker
Scotland fans ready to party in the Sunshine State
It will all be good-natured fun and ex-Scotland star Snodgrass - speaking in association with Booker - told GOAL when asked about the festivities that are being lined up to rival Messi mania: “That will be great regardless of results. I’m sure the people will come together to get right behind their country and support and have a good time really. There will be Scotland fans on the beach, they’ll want a bit of that for sure.”
Can Scotland get out of World Cup group and make history?
Scotland are heading to their first World Cup of the 21st century, having last qualified for FIFA’s flagship event in 1998. They have previously graced eight tournaments, dating back to their debut outing in 1954.
Some memorable moments have been savoured down the years - such as Archie Gemmill’s iconic goal against the Netherlands in 1978 - but the Scots have never been able to make it beyond the group stages and into the knockout rounds.
There is the potential for Steve Clarke’s class of 2026 to change all of that, with Snodgrass adding when asked if he believes record books will be rewritten: “I’m confident that they could learn from where they are in terms of having expectation that they’re going to go and qualify out of their group. I don't really know until the games start and see what turns up. I’d love them to do it. I would absolutely be delighted for them to do it.
“It couldn't happen to a better bunch of boys and staff. They’ve gone through so many highs and so many low points but they’ve brought some great memories to the country. They’re part of that team that’s sort of rejuvenating the hope and belief to get us back to tournaments.
“All the fans are having expectations. The Euros was great because we got there but now we need to go and put some results together and there’s no better way to do it starting against Brazil.”
Scotland fixtures: Friendly dates and World Cup group stage
Scotland have friendly fixtures against Curacao and Bolivia lined up, in a bid to get them ready for competitive action. Their World Cup quest will be opened against Haiti on June 13 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough - the home of the New England Patriots NFL franchise.
Morocco will be faced in the same venue on June 19 before heading south to Miami for an eagerly-anticipated meeting with Brazil on June 24 - with two of the liveliest fan bases on the planet preparing to unite in the sun-soaked surroundings of Hard Rock Stadium.
This interview with Robert Snodgrass was conducted on behalf of Booker as part of the UK wholesaler's campaign to encourage Scotland fans to shop locally during the Summer of Sport.