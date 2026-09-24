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Bayern Munich are preparing a massive January transfer bid for Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo
Bayern Munich eye January transfer for Barcelona playmaker
Bayern Munich are lining up a potential January move for Barcelona attacking midfielder, according to Sky Sports News. The Bavarian club are making extensive contingency plans for a new forward amid growing interest from rival clubs in Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise. They are reportedly preparing an initial offer in the region of €80 million to test the resolve of the Catalan side.
Olmo only joined Barcelona in the summer after spending four and a half successful years in Germany with RB Leipzig. However, his proven pedigree in the Bundesliga makes him an attractive option for the German heavyweights.
Competition for places at Barcelona intensifies
Despite the strong interest from Bayern, Olmo remains firmly committed to his current project under manager Hansi Flick. The player is contracted to the Spanish side until June 2030, meaning Barcelona have total control over his immediate future.
Securing regular starting minutes has proven challenging this season, as Olmo finds himself facing intense competition for places from teammates such as Fermin Lopez, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal. Flick has several excellent alternatives in the attacking midfield roles, making competition within the squad exceptionally fierce. Nevertheless, Olmo is determined to fight for his place rather than seeking a quick exit.
Financial details behind the proposed transfer deal
Speculation indicates Bayern could submit a proposal worth up to €80m. Such a substantial financial outlay would make this deal one of the biggest moves of the next transfer window. The Munich side are seeking additional attacking options as they prepare contingency plans for potential high-profile departures.
Consequently, Olmo has climbed high up on their internal shortlist. While a bid of that magnitude could force Barcelona to the negotiating table, there is currently no official confirmation of formal talks between the two clubs. Bayern must now decide whether to fully commit to this enormous financial package.
- AFP
What is next for Dani Olmo and Bayern Munich?
Barcelona will continue to rely on Olmo as they navigate their domestic and European campaigns over the coming months. Meanwhile, Bayern will closely monitor the performances of Musiala and Olise while finalizing their winter transfer strategy. If the German club officially submit their €80m offer, the Blaugrana hierarchy will face a major dilemma before the January window opens.
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