AFP
'Would be unfair to Bayern Munich!' - Kylian Mbappe lifts the lid on Real Madrid links for France team-mate Michael Olise
Madrid miss out on Olise
Real Madrid enjoyed a frantic summer transfer window, securing seven new signings to bolster their squad. However, they missed out on capturing Bayern Munich winger Olise.
Los Blancos tracked the 24-year-old heavily before ultimately shifting their focus to Yan Diomande. Olise, who only joined the Bavarian giants in 2024, opted to remain in Germany, where he still has three years remaining on his current contract.
Mbappe tracked the saga closely while on international duty with the French national team. Having navigated similar intense speculation during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, the forward understands the pressure surrounding high-profile moves.
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Respecting the Bavarian giants
Speaking to Sport Bild, Mbappe addressed the persistent rumours surrounding his compatriot. He drew on his own past experiences, making it clear that he will not play agent for the Spanish giants.
"I heard the speculation. But I know that situation very well myself," Mbappe explained. "When I was a PSG player, there were countless rumours. And I think it would be disrespectful to advise a player to move clubs. That would be unfair to Bayern. Especially since Bayern is a great club where Michael can achieve a lot."
Despite shutting down talk of an imminent move, the Madrid forward could not hide his admiration for the former Crystal Palace man. He added: "One thing is clear: Every club in the world would like to have Michael Olise. He’s an outstanding player."
Mourinho seeks attacking balance
Olise has established himself as one of Europe's premier attacking talents, lauded for his technical brilliance and creativity. His preference for operating on the right flank makes him an intriguing tactical fit for Madrid, given that their current stars largely favour central or left-sided roles.
Despite the obvious appeal, Jose Mourinho already boasts a stacked forward line at the Bernabeu. With Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Diomande at his disposal, the manager's primary task is finding tactical harmony rather than simply accumulating more high-profile attackers.
While a future Madrid bid for the Frenchman remains a distinct possibility when the time is right, Los Blancos are well-equipped for the current campaign.
- AFP
Focus on the current campaign
For now, Olise remains dedicated to Bayern Munich. The winger will look to continue his development in Germany and deliver crucial attacking moments for a club targeting major silverware this season.
Meanwhile, Mourinho must focus on extracting the maximum potential from his star-studded Madrid squad. Integrating their seven new recruits into a cohesive, balanced unit will ultimately dictate their success in both domestic and European competitions this term.
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