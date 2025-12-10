Bayern Munich star Harry Kane makes final decision on €65m release clause ahead of winter deadline amid Barcelona transfer links

According to BILD, Kane won't take up the €65m release clause option and instead wants to sign a contract extension with Bayern. While he is ranked second in the Premier League's all-time goalscoring charts, only 47 behind record holder Alan Shearer, the striker is thought to prefer winning more silverware with Vincent Kompany's Bayern. Kane famously went through his goal-laden spell with Tottenham without winning a single piece of silverware and then had to wait the better part of two years to claim a trophy with Bayern, eventually getting his hands on the Bundesliga trophy after Bayer Leverkusen produced an incredible 2023-24 season to keep him waiting.