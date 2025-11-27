Getty Images Sport
'Better now than in the knockout rounds!' - Bayern Munich chief sees positive side of Arsenal defeat and praises Vincent Kompany's 'outstanding and inspiring' team despite loss
Arsenal bring blistering Bayern down to earth
Bayern tasted defeat for the first time this season at the hands of Arsenal in a Champions League encounter at the Emirates on Wednesday. Young star Lennart Karl scored the only goal – an equaliser in response to Jurrien Timber's 22nd-minute opener – for Bayern, before Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli effectively put the tie to bed by scoring their goals in the space of eight second half minutes.
It brought an end to Bayern's 18-game unbeaten streak since the 2025-26 season began, during which they won 17 games and drew once. They even broke AC Milan's 33-year-old record of 13 consecutive wins at the start of the season, going on to win the opening 16 games this campaign.
Bayern CEO encourages 'fantastic team' to continue making fans happy
In the aftermath of the game, Bayern CEO Dreesen shared a heartfelt speech at a banquet in London, expressing gratitude for how far the team has come and encouraging Kompany and Co. to keep their heads high.
"I did a little Googling, some dark memories, and [the last defeat] was exactly 144 days ago in the quarter-final match against Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup," he began. "And of course, in the last 18 competitive matches, which we haven't lost, with 17 wins and one draw, we've gotten used to winning. And so, naturally, it's hard to accept something like that.
"Of course, we played a first half, I think, on equal terms. We saw a fantastic equaliser in that three-man combination between Josh [Kimmich] and Serge [Gnabry], and then Lennart with the finish. That was fantastic. We could perhaps have had a few more chances, but in the second half we were certainly the weaker team. And that's part of the game, and you have to acknowledge it. And that's why you have to give Arsenal credit; we deserved to lose in the second half, and that's why Arsenal rightly won. And that has to be accepted. So, congratulations to Arsenal at this point."
Dreesen also admitted that it's better for Bayern to lose now than when it matters the most.
"Some people said today, better now than sometime in the knockout phase. And there's definitely something to that," he conceded. "We've had a wonderful journey with you, dear team, so far in these 18 games, and we've been thrilled by your play, most recently in Paris. And that's what we should perhaps keep in mind going forward, because you're a fantastic team, you play outstanding football, inspiring football, and that's what makes us happy, what makes the fans happy, and that's what will last. And so, a day like today is just an interim step.
"We might be a little downcast today, but ultimately we know what we have in you. We trust you, you're a top team and you know it, and that's a good thing. So, dear Vincent, it's a shame today, but we're happy to be together with you and we're looking forward to the next game on Saturday against St. Pauli."
Kompany not making any 'excuses' after being humbled by Arsenal
It was the Gunners' first win over Die Roten after 10 years. Much of the build-up to the game focused on Arsenal and Bayern being the top two strongest teams in Europe at the moment. However, Mikel Arteta's side now remain the only team in the Champions League to register five wins out of five this season, firmly establishing themselves as one of the favourites to lift the trophy come May 30.
As for Bayern, the defeat exposed major chinks in their armour. For a team that is supremely loaded in attack, thanks to the presence of world-class names such as Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz.
"I don't like excuses," Kompany told reporters, accepting that Bayern were second-best all evening. "We've lost now, and let's be honest: Arsenal were better today, and we have to fix that from Saturday onwards.
Bayern turn focus to St. Pauli
Bayern will be eager to ensure the loss to Arsenal reflects a one-off lapse rather than a trend that could unravel their form in the coming weeks. They hold a healthy six-point lead atop the Bundesliga table and will have a chance to extend it on Saturday, when they host St. Paul at the Allianz Arena.
