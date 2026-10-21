AFP
Basque Country national team set to host Venezuela at San Mames in historic November friendly
Bilbao hosts historic international friendly
The Basque Football Federation, led by president Xabier Goni, has confirmed that Euskal Selekzioa will face Venezuela at Athletic's stadium on Saturday, November 14. The fixture marks the representative side's first outing since beating Palestine 3-0 on November 15 last year in front of a record 51,396 crowd. On that occasion, Jagoba Arrasate's men triumphed courtesy of goals from Unai Elgezabal, Gorka Guruzeta and Urko Izeta.
- Ricardo Larreina Amador
Cultural ties unite both nations
The fixture commemorates the 90th anniversary of the first autonomous Basque Government established under President Jose Antonio Aguirre in 1936, who subsequently formed the Euzkadi side in 1937 to tour Europe and the Americas during the Spanish Civil War. Furthermore, the South American nation holds deep historical ties to the region having welcomed thousands of political exiles fleeing Francisco Franco's dictatorship.
Highlighting the wider significance behind the fixture in an official statement, the Basque Football Federation said: "Beyond its sporting dimension, the event, which is part of the program of events for the 90th anniversary of the first Basque Government, aspires to be a celebration of the relations between two societies united by a long history of exchanges, migrations, welcoming and cultural links."
Generational gathering strengthens perfect record
Next month's encounter will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with the hosts boasting a flawless record following a 4-3 away win in San Cristobal in June 2007, a 3-1 victory at the old San Mames in December 2010 and a 4-2 triumph at Mendizorrotza in October 2018.
Outlining the broader ambition for the upcoming occasion in Bilbao, the Basque Federation added: "This new match aims to bring together different generations around football and show how Euskal Selekzioa can also serve as a meeting place between peoples."
- AFP
Top-flight stars headline November squad
Staged during an official FIFA window, the hosts will gather at Lezama on November 13 and can call upon La Liga players from Athletic, Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Alaves not selected by Spain. However, SD Eibar players are unavailable as the Segunda Division schedule continues through the break. Meanwhile, visiting boss Oswaldo Vizcarrondo will look to midfielder Yangel Herrera and Sociedad right-back Jon Mikel Aramburu.
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