Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal admits he enjoys superstardom despite intense scrutiny around his behaviour & personal life after string of controversies

Yamal has always wanted to be the star of the show, with it becoming clear at an early age that he knew how to get supporters on their feet. He added on that process and getting a taste for acclaim: “Where I used to play, in my neighbourhood, there were walls where people would sit and there was no better feeling than getting the people who were sitting there to stand up and laugh at the opponents. I think it’s the best feeling in the world and something that reminds me of that a lot is when I’m playing on the field and the fans get up and are surprised by a play I’ve made.”

He went on to say of retaining that freedom and a sense of playing for fun: “I can’t feel pressure when playing football. I just try to enjoy it. I think that my friends and family have been through harder things than me just playing football.

“Football is everything to me. It’s the first love of my life and it will remain so. It’s one of the sports where everyone is on an equal footing. I don’t think I’ve ever felt pressure playing football. My parents faced real pressure as young parents. Managing family, work, being happy, and buying gifts… that’s real pressure for me.”

