Getty Images Sport
Barcelona star Rodri issues public apology to Valencia after 'weak' jibe caught on camera during 5-0 thrashing
Lip-reading cameras catch Rodri out
The controversy erupted during Barcelona’s emphatic 5-0 demolition of Valencia at the Mestalla last weekend, a result that further compounded the misery for a Los Che side currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table. While the action on the pitch was one-sided, the real drama unfolded on the visitors' bench. Broadcaster Movistar utilised high-definition footage to capture a private conversation between Rodri, Pau Cubarsi, and Raphinha.
According to reports, Rodri was seen telling his teammates: “They’re really weak (Valencia). They haven’t got past the halfway line.” The footage was subsequently broadcast with a voiceover detailing the conversation, sparking an immediate backlash from the Valencia faithful who felt the comments were disrespectful given their current plight.
- Getty Images Sport
A direct apology to Jose Gaya
Recognising the potential damage caused by his words, Rodri took immediate steps to rectify the situation behind the scenes before the story escalated further. The former Manchester City man reached out personally to Valencia captain Jose Gaya to explain his side of the story and offer his regrets.
The midfielder then chose to address the situation publicly following Barcelona’s impressive 5-1 victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, he was eager to set the record straight and move past the incident.
Clarifying the context of the comments
During his post-match interview, Rodri was clear about his intentions and the nature of the leaked footage. "First and foremost, I’d like to apologise to anyone who may have felt offended," Rodri began. "I had a phone call with my friend Jose Gaya and apologised to him and the whole squad.
"I want to make it clear that it was an expression of surprise; anyone who watches the video can see that at no point did I intend to mock or take any team out of context. Quite the opposite."
He continued to express his respect for Valencia as a club, stating: "I hope Valencia return to their rightful place as one of the best clubs in this league. It was a private conversation. We should all learn that sometimes things are taken out of context, but at no point did I intend to be disrespectful."
- Joan Gosa
Focus returns to Barcelona's winning streak
On the pitch, the distractions did little to slow down Barcelona's momentum as they dismantled Feyenoord to kick off their European campaign in style. Rodri played a pivotal role in the midfield as goals from Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal, a brace from Raphinha, and a debut strike for Gabriel Jesus secured a comprehensive 5-1 win.
With the Valencia incident now hopefully behind him, Rodri and his Barcelona teammates will shift their focus back to domestic duties. The Catalan giants are scheduled to face Levante on Sunday as they look to maintain their perfect start to the season and keep their place at the summit of the league standings.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting