Barcelona rage at La Liga over 'inappropriate behaviour' in extraordinary statement and blast president Javier Tebas for Dani Olmo & Pau Victor comments as they continue war over club finances
Barcelona have expressed their 'surprise and indignation' at La Liga and scalded president Javier Tebas over the publication of private information.
- La Liga statement sparks Barcelona fury
- Tebas & Co. accused of 'defamation' campaign
- Club launch furious statement against league