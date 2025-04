This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL Relief for Barcelona! Blaugrana win case to register Dani Olmo & Pau Victor until end of season following La Liga sanctions D. Olmo Barcelona LaLiga P. Victor Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will be registered to play for the rest of the season after Spain's High Sports Committee (CSD) ruled in Barcelona's favour. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Olmo & Victor in registration issue

La Liga complained about duo

Barcelona win registration case Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga BAR BET Match preview