Barcelona make £69m Anthony Gordon offer as La Liga champions aim to beat Bayern Munich to Newcastle winger

According to a report by The Athletic, Barcelona have submitted a formal offer of an initial €80 million (£69m) plus performance-related add-ons for Gordon. The Catalan giants are eager to secure the 25-year-old's services and have already made contact with his representatives to discuss a potential move to La Liga. Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing as Barca look to wrap up a deal quickly.

Flick and sporting director Deco are known admirers of the former Everton man, believing he can perfectly fill the role occupied by Marcus Rashford this season. Rashford enjoyed a productive loan spell in Spain, tallying 14 goals and 14 assists, and while Barcelona hold a €30m option to buy the Manchester United forward before June 15, they are now prioritising a move for Gordon instead.