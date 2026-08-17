Barcelona target surprise Arsenal star as Hansi Flick eyes replacement after Ferran Torres joins PSG

With other options exhausted, Arsenal striker Gyokeres has emerged as a potential solution for the Spanish champions, according to El Chiringuito. The Swedish forward arrived at the Emirates with high expectations after a prolific stint at Sporting CP, but he has struggled to maintain a consistent starting role under Mikel Arteta.

Gyokeres managed to find the net 20 times last term, but he lost his place in the starting XI during the title run-in as Kai Havertz became the preferred focal point for the Gunners. This lack of guaranteed minutes was evident again during the Community Shield win over Manchester City, where Gyokeres was limited to a 15-minute cameo off the bench.

Fabrizio Romano adds that speculation surrounding the transfer may intensify over the next fortnight, despite a current lack of official contact between the two clubs.



