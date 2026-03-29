Atletico Madrid set to table mega Julian Alvarez contract extension offer amid Barcelona & Arsenal transfer interest

According to Marca, Atletico Madrid are determined to secure Alvarez's future despite him already being tied to a contract until 2030 with a staggering €500 million release clause. The club have decided to take decisive action amid transfer speculation by offering the 26-year-old a significant salary increase. The proposed deal is expected to be worth approximately €10m per season, consisting of a €9m fixed wage and an additional €1m in easily achievable performance bonuses. This massive package would draw the forward level with Jan Oblak as the highest-paid player in the squad.