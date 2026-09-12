Getty Images Sport
Why Alexander Sorloth's mysterious injury is causing Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone a major headache
Sorloth remains sidelined after month out
Sorloth is still unable to train on the pitch at Majadahonda one month after suffering a muscle contracture, as per Mundo Deportivo. The Norwegian international has not yet returned to group training with his Atletico team-mates. The injury has already forced the striker to miss Los Rojiblaancos' first five official matches of the new season. His ongoing absence has created a significant void in attack for manager Simeone.
- Getty Images
Medical statement highlights striker's delayed recovery process
The club officially announced the forward's fitness setback on August 12. At the time, medical staff anticipated an individualised training schedule to manage his recovery.
"Alexander Sorloth suffers from a muscle contracture, as determined by the club's medical services," Atletico confirmed in their statement. "The Norwegian striker will train in individual sessions and his progress will determine his return to the group."
However, one month later, the striker is still yet to feature on the grass. The prolonged layoff has frustrated plans for him to play a key role in Simeone's frontline.
Simeone forced into continuous tactical reshuffle
Sorloth's absence exacerbated a major shortage of recognised forwards at the start of the campaign. Julian Alvarez joined late following summer transfer speculation and illness, only making his first start against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, deadline-day signing Jonathan David arrived late in the transfer window. Simeone was consequently forced to deploy Ademola Lookman out of position as a centre-forward, while Alex Baena and Kang-in Lee also filled in upfront.
Sorloth was heavily linked with a summer departure, attracting serious interest from Juventus alongside enquiries from Turkey. However, Atletico refused to sell their striker for anything less than his full valuation of over €30 million.
- GETTY
Norwegian forward targeting post-break return to action
Atletico now face a gruelling run of three matches in seven days before the upcoming international break. The Colchoneros visit Real Sociedad on Sunday before hosting Osasuna on Wednesday and rivals Real Madrid in the derby next Sunday.
Unless Sorloth makes a dramatic return to group training early next week, he is virtually ruled out of those key fixtures. A realistic return date is now set for October 10 against Alaves at Mendizorroza.
Simeone will hope the upcoming three-week break gives the Scandinavian frontman enough time to achieve full fitness. Restoring Sorloth to the squad will finally provide Atletico with the focal point their attack has missed.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting