Arsene Wenger gets his way! New offside rule proposed by ex-Arsenal boss gets green light for trial

Wenger’s long-standing mission to revolutionise the offside law has taken a massive step toward becoming a reality. The legendary former Arsenal manager, who now serves as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, has seen his radical proposal officially approved for a competitive trial, according to The Mirror. After years of lobbying since joining the global governing body in November 2019, the 76-year-old’s vision will finally be put to the test. This landmark trial is scheduled to begin this April in the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

The move marks a significant victory for Wenger, who has remained steadfast in his belief that the current application of offside technology is harming the spectacle of the game. He is a strong proponent of the 'daylight' rule, which aims to shift the advantage back to the attacking players. By doing so, the Frenchman ultimately hopes to see a significant increase in goalscoring and a reduction in the intense frustration caused by marginal video assistant referee (VAR) interventions.