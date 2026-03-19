Arsenal backed to complete stunning QUADRUPLE under Mikel Arteta... on one condition

Shearer believes that if Mikel Arteta’s side secure the first available piece of silverware this weekend, the dream of winning four major trophies — a feat never before accomplished in English football — becomes a realistic possibility. Arsenal currently lead the Premier League by nine points over Manchester City, closing in on their first title since 2004. Furthermore, the Gunners have reached the Champions League quarter-finals to face Sporting CP, and remain in the FA Cup with a quarter-final clash against Southampton.

Discussing the magnitude of the occasion, Shearer told Betfair: "If Arsenal win the Carabao Cup, the quadruple is seriously on. And it's a big if because it's a huge game, a huge game for both clubs because this probably is City's last chance in terms of the silverware. It's a huge game for both clubs but yeah, If Arsenal win this one, then the talk will intensify of winning four trophies, which clearly has never been done before."