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Arsenal weigh up audacious transfer bid to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from PSG
Arteta targets attacking reinforcements
The North London club has identified Kvaratskhelia as a primary target who could provide a significant upgrade on their current options on the flanks, according to a report by The Independent. The 25-year-old has been in sensational form, notably having scored three times against Chelsea in the Champions League last 16.
While the Georgian international has emerged as a dream signing, Arsenal are also working through the complexities of the Premier League's shifting financial regulations. To facilitate a move of this magnitude, the club is prepared to consider the exit of senior players to ensure they comply with the new 'Squad Cost Ratio' rules and generate the necessary space for incoming stars.
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PSG's hardline stance on Kvaratskhelia
Despite the Gunners' interest, prying the winger away from Parc des Princes will be anything but simple. PSG's hierarchy view the former Napoli man as a jewel of their post-Galactico project under Luis Enrique. Sources within the French capital insist he is seen as a near-unsellable asset, especially after his evolution into a cornerstone of the team since his move from Napoli in early 2025.
However, there may be a glimmer of hope for the Premier League title challengers. The Independent report suggests that the player’s representatives are open to the idea of a move and are willing to consider alternative options for his future.
Kvaratskhelia happy in Paris
The player himself has recently expressed great satisfaction with his life in France. In a recent interview, he spoke about his commitment to the European champions. "For me, Paris is truly extraordinary. You have everything here, and above all, this is the city of love. When PSG contacted me, I thought my wife was the happiest person in the world," the winger said.
"Before PSG contacted me, she always said, 'Imagine if one day we play for PSG, it would be amazing to stay there.' I think it's very difficult to go there when there are great players like [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe. I love everything about Paris."
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Alternative targets in a busy summer
Kvaratskhelia is not the only high-profile name on Arsenal’s radar. Arteta is also known to be a great admirer of Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. However, a move for the Argentine appears unlikely at present, given the Spanish club’s valuation of at least €100m (£86.5m).
This leaves the Gunners in a position where they must balance their ambitious recruitment goals with financial sustainability. Whether they can tempt PSG into a sale for the Georgian star remains to be seen, but the intent to bring a world-class creative spark to the Emirates is clear as the club prepares for a pivotal summer window.