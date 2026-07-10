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Four signings in eight days! Arsenal complete deal for Barcelona star Ona Batlle as exciting summer transfer window continues
Official: Arsenal complete signing of Barcelona star Ona Batlle
Batlle's arrival has been rumoured for some time, with reports of a potential deal first emerging as early as January as the 27-year-old's contract at Barcelona entered its final six months. Chelsea and London City Lionesses were also supposedly interested, according to journalist Maria Tikas, but Arsenal were always most heavily-linked and it is they who ultimately won the race for her signature, announcing Batlle's arrival officially on Friday - her 27th birthday.
It brings to an end the defender's three-year stay at Barca, during which she won 11 major titles, including two Champions League crowns, having returned to her childhood club in 2023 following time with Levante and Manchester United. Now, she is back in England and the Women's Super League, hoping to help the Gunners end a seven-year wait for a league title.
Arseblog understands that Batlle has signed a four-year del, with the option for a further year.
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Batlle's first words as an Arsenal player
Speaking upon her unveiling, Batlle, who will wear the No.22 shirt, said: "I’m very happy and excited to get going. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I can’t wait to feel the joy of playing in front of our supporters at Emirates Stadium alongside so many great players. I want to win trophies and I feel this is the right place to achieve that."
Gunners boss Renee Slegers added: "I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring Ona to the club. She’s a hugely experienced full-back with strong attacking intent and great physical attributes. She’s a winner and we want to go for more wins together."
Clare Wheatley, Arsenal's director of women's football, said: "Ona’s track record at both club and international level speaks for itself - she’s a proven winner with a hunger to add more trophies. We’re delighted to bring one of the best defenders in the world to Arsenal, and I know our supporters will make her feel welcome straight away."
World-class Batlle reinforces Arsenal defence after McCabe exit
To pick up a player like Batlle on a free transfer is a massive coup for Arsenal. A World Cup winner with Spain as well as a two-time European champion at Barca, the 27-year-old is a world-class player and one of the best full-backs in the world, possessing the ability to play in her preferred right-back spot but also on the left, where she can invert effectively to cause new problems for opponents.
It looks likely that it is on the left side that Batlle could predominantly play, too, following McCabe's move to Chelsea this summer. The Ireland captain was a mainstay in that role for the majority of her 11-year stay in north London and with United States star Emily Fox locking down the right-back role, Batlle will probably fill the void left by McCabe.
Her arrival also means the full-back areas remain among the strongest in this Arsenal squad, with Sweden international Smilla Holmberg and England's Taylor Hinds providing quality depth.
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Four signings in eight days for Arsenal - with a fifth to follow?
Batlle's signing also continues a really impressive start to the summer transfer window by Arsenal. Exits for McCabe, Mead, Victoria Pelova, Laia Codina and Manuela Zinsberger always meant it was likely to be a busy off-season for the Gunners, whose only trophy last season was the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup. The recruitment conducted, though, has been extremely eye-catching.
Stanway arrives as one of the best midfielders in the world and will help address a dependency on Kim Little and Mariona Caldentey in the middle of the park, something that the signing of Switzerland international Geraldine Reuteler also aids.
Cerci, meanwhile, adds depth to the forward line, likely meaning that there is more flexibility with the position of Alessia Russo, who played well both as a No.9 and a No.10 last season. It seems that Lisa Baum, the 19-year-old winger at RB Leipzig, will soon arrive to further reinforce the attacking positions, with Arseblog reporting last month that a deal for the teenager, that would cost a fee, is close.
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