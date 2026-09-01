Arsenal prepare sensational £50m deadline day swoop for Lyon starlet as Mikel Arteta seeks attacking reinforcement

Lyon's failure to qualify for the Champions League has opened the door for Arsenal to strike a £50m deal. The French outfit desperately need to raise crucial cash before the summer window officially closes.

European football journalist Andy Brassell believes Fofana would represent a shrewd acquisition. The move comes after the Gunners failed to lure Brazil icon Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid.

"Straight off, ever since Lyon have been eliminated from the Champions League play-offs, they’ve had a lot of players on the block," Brassell told talkSPORT. "They are not just willing to sell, they need to sell, and they need to make around €50million, before the window shuts."