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Arsenal's FA Cup-slayer becomes Man Utd's newest transfer target - with Southampton setting price tag for star midfielder
Red Devils join the chase for Charles
Man Utd are closely monitoring Southampton midfielder Charles as they look to reshape their engine room ahead of a pivotal summer transfer window. The 22-year-old further enhanced his burgeoning reputation last weekend, scoring the decisive goal to secure a 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Arsenal.
As per Daily Mail, Southampton have reportedly slapped a £20m valuation on the youngster, who has become one of the most talked-about talents outside the traditional "Big Six". His recent performances have attracted a cluster of clubs, with United and Everton leading the Premier League interest as they weigh up moves for the former Manchester City academy ace.
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A familiar face behind the interest
The link to Old Trafford carries extra weight given the presence of Jason Wilcox in the Manchester United hierarchy. Wilcox served as Southampton’s director of football when the club initially signed Charles from City for an initial £11m in 2023, and he remains a firm admirer of the player's technical ability and versatility. He was originally brought to St Mary's as a direct replacement for Romeo Lavia following his big-money move to Chelsea. While he initially struggled for consistent minutes under Russell Martin, a successful loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday proved to be the making of the midfielder.
United’s midfield overhaul plans
For United, the pursuit of Charles represents a tactical shift in their recruitment, focusing on high-ceiling domestic talent alongside established stars. The Red Devils are currently searching for potential replacements for veteran Casemiro, with Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson also on their radar. However, Charles is viewed as a cost-effective option at the other end of the budget scale, particularly if United fail to secure Champions League football. With Manuel Ugarte attracting heavy interest from the likes of Juventus, Napoli, and Ajax, the Saints star could find himself fast-tracked into the Red Devils' first-team plans this summer.
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What comes next?
With the season drawing to a close, United will continue to monitor Charles' situation and progress at Southampton before making any formal negotiations. They will remain focused on securing a Champions League spot next season, with Carrick's men currently third in the Premier League table with 55 points, just one point ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa. They next face Leeds United on April 13th.
Meanwhile, Charles will focus on helping Southampton reach the Championship playoffs. He is highly likely to be released by the Saints if any suitors are willing to meet their asking price this summer - especially with his contract expiring at the end of next season.