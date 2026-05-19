So close! Arsenal star boy Bukayo Saka narrowly missed out on snatching Premier League record from Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney after joining Thierry Henry in exclusive club

Having already lifted one FA Cup in 2020 and two English Super Cups, the winger is now on the brink of ultimate glory. Arsenal have an opportunity to clinch the Premier League title if Manchester City drop points against Bournemouth or Aston Villa. However, even if City win both of their remaining fixtures, Arsenal simply need to secure a victory in their final match of the season. The club will travel to face Crystal Palace on Sunday, knowing that three points will guarantee them the long-awaited league crown.