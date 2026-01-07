Arne Slot admits Liverpool can be 'drab' & 'boring' but insists Reds are trying to get back to their attacking best amid struggle for form ahead of Arsenal showdown

Speaking ahead of the Arsenal game, he said: "I find it really hard to hear but it’s not that I would completely disagree. I would use different words and I would take certain things into account. I want to win as many trophies as I can but I think I am also known for the fact that my teams always try to play attacking football and can only say they’re trying to do so.

"But having a lot of ball possession, I’ve said many times, doesn’t mean you play attacking football - that does mean you try to play attacking football because you try to win the ball back as soon as you can and when you have it, you try to create something. We are struggling to create a lot of chances. But I’ve said many times, we are not the only team that struggles to create a lot of chances. I don’t think the number we create is that different to some other teams that are doing really well.

"But I don’t like to hear this, of course. One thing I would like is us winning a lot of games but also us playing an attractive style of football which we have also done this season. We have to find a way against teams [who play] in not an attractive way, which is, of course, maybe even smart for them to do. We have to find answers to that and that’s what we haven’t found enough yet, but we are working every single day to improve that."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!