'It was an easy decision' - Arne Slot lifts lid on reasons behind restoring Mo Salah to Liverpool squad as he hails Egyptian's 'threat' in Brighton win
Salah grabs assist on Liverpool return
Salah made his first appearance for Liverpool since criticising the club and his manager after the team's draw with Sunderland. The Egypt international has said he feels he has been "thrown under the bus" by the Reds and was subsequently left out of the club's Champions League trip to Inter in midweek. The situation has led to speculation that Salah could depart in the January transfer window, with Saudi Pro League clubs keen on the 33-year-old. However, he was back in action for Liverpool against Brighton on Saturday and provided an assist for Hugo Ekitike's second goal as the Merseysiders picked up all three points and moved into sixth place in the table.
Slot speaks out after Liverpool win
Slot gave his verdict on Salah's performance and his decision to recall him to the squad after the match. He told Sky Sports: "I think he was a threat. The first ball he touched, he almost made an assist for Mac Allister. He was constantly involved in the fact we had Mo. Pleasing to see but not a surprise. It was an easy decision to put him in the squad. I have said many times before what has been said between us will stay between us. We needed him and he assisted to the 2-0 which is nice for us. We have been so many times this season on the wrong side of the set-piece battle. He goes to the AFCON and that means for us another player down. This is what we knew before the season started. Hopefully one or two players can come back from injury."
Salah makes history with latest assist
Salah added another record to his collection with his latest assist. The Egypt international has broken Wayne Rooney's record for the most Premier League goal involvements for a single club. Salah now has 277 goal involvements for Liverpool in the Premier League (188 goals, 89 assists), beating Rooney's previous landmark of 276 for Manchester United (183 goals, 93 assists).
Slot thrilled with Liverpool win
Slot also spoke about his team's form after bagging a first home Premier League win since November 1st. He added: "Very pleased. I think you could see today what it means for the players if you have to play many games. We had three days rest and were facing a team that had a week to prepare. You could see the problems during the game with injuries but the mentality was great."
The Liverpool boss also praised match-winner Ekitike after he followed up his two goals against Leeds with another brace, adding: "[He played] very well. But I think I can see the players we have brought in this season have progressed. They are getting stronger and stronger and fitter and fitter. I can see them getting stronger in the duels they play. Hugo is an example of that, but others are examples of that too."
What next for Liverpool and Salah?
Salah will now link up with the Egypt squad for AFCON 2025 and may not return until towards the end of January if Egypt make it all the way to the final. In the meantime, the forward's future is likely to remain the subject of intense speculation regarding a possible winter exit. As for Liverpool, the Reds are back in Premier League action next weekend at Tottenham and then play their final fixture of 2025 against struggling Wolves at Anfield on December 27th.
